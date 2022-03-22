Benders Shoes Reopens at New Location in Duluth

DULUTH, MN – Benders Shoes in Duluth has moved into a new, larger location and is now open to bringing its customers a wider selection of products. After being in its previous location for 9 years providing men’s and women’s shoes and accessories, the larger blueprint allows them the space to now offer kid’s shoes, clothing, and gifts.

“We’ve been very fortunate being in the Duluth market for only 9 years. The customers have really supported us very well and we saw an opportunity to provide more products and more services to them,” said owner Craig Bender.

Benders Shoes’ new location is where Pier 1 used to be, right off Central Entrance near Cub Foods and they are open 7 days a week.