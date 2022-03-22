Birdwatching 101 at Duluth Folk School

DULUTH, Minn. – The birds are starting to come back and in preparation, the Duluth Folk School had its first Birdwatching 101 class of the season Tuesday, which is an annual class that couldn’t happen the past two years due to COVID.

The class teaches how to be a successful bird watcher by learning tips on how to find them, along with identifying different types of habitats and behaviors.

Tuesday’s class was an introduction to the course and went over the history of birding as well as the different type of equipment a person can use for the hobby.

“Migration is happening right now but the hope is we can go through these doldrums of like snowing and raining right now and birds leaving to getting prepared for when those birds arrive. To be ready for them to be right in it and ready to go as soon as the sun comes out and those birds are here,” Friends of Sax-Zim Bog Head Naturalist, Clinton Dexter-Nienhaus says.

The course is seven sessions long with the last taking place on May 7th.

There will be a field trip to park point for the birders to test out their new skills.