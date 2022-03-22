Cherry Boys Basketball Set to Battle Nevis in First State Tournament Appearance Since 1997

Cherry lost to Nevis two months ago but the Tigers say they've grown a lot since then. Tipoff is set for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.

IRON, Minn. – The Cherry boys basketball team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 1997, just three years after they win winless. Although this experience is new for this younger team, they’re ready to make a statement.

And it begins on Wednesday afternoon as No. 5 Cherry takes on No. 5 seed Nevis. Cherry lost to Nevis two months ago but the Tigers say they’ve grown a lot since then as they spent a lot of time early adjusting to starting mostly younger players.

“They play really good defense and they like to control the pace of the game so we have to play our style and maybe speed them up, try to get the pace going different,” senior guard Sam Serna said.

“We just have to be as disciplined on the defensive side of the ball and be ready to move and be ready to communicate with them. We’re going down there to win the thing. We’re not going down there to just be like oh we’re a young team. We want to keep building on this and the guys do as well. The guys want to build on this just as much as anybody else,” head coach Jordan Christianson added.

Tipoff between Cherry and Nevis is set for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Arena.