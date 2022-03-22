DAYBA All-Star Basketball Game Returns After Two-Year Hiatus

The Border Battle will take place Tuesday, March 29th at Romano Gym. The girls game will tip-off at 6 p.m. while the boys take the court at 7:30 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – All-star teams are always fun because they feature the best of the best. Next week, a very popular all-star game makes its return to the Northland.

The 2022 Border Battle All-Star Game is back after a two-hiatus due to the pandemic. 40 of the best boys and girls players from Minnesota and Wisconsin were invited to participate by the Duluth Amateur Youth Basketball Association.

“That was awesome. I was super excited especially because it’s one more game after high school’s over and maybe even before college. Yeah just super excited for it,” Superior senior Robert Olson said.

“Past seniors haven’t got to do it, but I was like kind of surprised. I was like they noticed me as an all-star in basketball because it’s not my number one sport, but I still work at it. So I was kind of like, oh wow. That’s super cool people recognize me as a top athlete basketball athlete here,” said Proctor senior Payton Rodberg.

DAYBA is also partnering with “Smiles For Jake”, a non-profit organization based out of Brainerd, that focuses on mental health awareness. To help spread the word, the all-stars will receive personalized t-shirts and “Smiles for Jake” wristbands.

“The kids that are playing are already role models in their school so people naturally come up and talk to them. But we also have to understand that they too themselves may have some mental health issues that they have to deal with. So it goes hand-in-hand for them helping others, maybe somebody helping them. This shirt and those wristbands will bridge that conversation. They will definitely talk about it,” DAYBA Board Member Jim Schwarzbauer said.

