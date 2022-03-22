Duluth Sister Cities International Won’t Drop Sister City Petrozavodsk, Russia Amid War

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Sister Cities is speaking out in support of Petrozavodsk, Russia, which is one of Duluth’s sister cities, as that country’s leader continues to pummel Ukraine.

In an email Tuesday to Mayor Emily Larson and city councilors, Sister Cities board members said they condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and they stand in solidarity of the people of Ukraine.

But at the same time, the non-profit said it stands with the people of Petrozavodsk, saying sister cities are formed to promote peace and unity, especially during times of war — with no interference of governments.

Sister Cities of Duluth said the current war between Russia and Ukraine is even more of a reason to “strive to see the shared humanity that connects us all.”

For the full email, see below: