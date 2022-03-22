Great Outdoors: Preparing for Steelhead Trout Spring Season

BRULE, Wis. – With the Brule River starting to see some of its ice cover melt away, anticipation to fish for steelhead trout is growing. That itch will be met as the Wisconsin DNR allows for this season to resume Saturday, March 26.

“This time of year is really excited for the steel headers,” says Paul Piszczek, Fisheries Biologist with the DNR. “Everybody starts to get ramped up. They’ve had cabin fever for months.”

Piszczek says anyone going out will need to dress appropriately and watch their step as they tread snow and ice to get to the river. He also recommends those who catch a trout to ensure it stays healthy by limiting how long it’s out of the water. “As long as your hands can handle that cold water, because it’s going to be at or near freezing in some places. So that’s going to be pretty critical to keeping the fish in the water and unhooking it as soon as you possibly can. Take your photographs and release the fish.”

The DNR says steelhead numbers have been steady over the past few years, thanks to their efforts to enforce regulations and which trout can be harvested. “So a lot of our time is spent on maintaining that regulation,” says Piszczek, “having park rangers on hand in the river, and monitoring and watching catching and things like that, and also just being really aware of what you bring to your hand.”

Businesses near the Brule River and the surrounding area are also preparing for the season.

“People come in. They’re all excited,” says John Fehnel, owner of Great Lakes Fly Shop in Duluth. “They’re all getting antsy about the river opening and the weather cooperating. It’s actually worked out pretty well.”

Fehnel has operated his store for 22 years. He loves this time of year as people come to buy supplies such as flies, yarn, rods, and accessories, as well as getting his recommendations for what to purchase and use. “When you go after a wild steelhead, you know, you are going to run into those occassional 9, 10 pound fish. So bringing your regular trout rod is a big no-no. So try to consider getting yourself something a little bit higher upgrade.

And what last piece of advise does he have for the opening weekend? “Bring a lot of luck and bring some warm socks,” says Fehnel, “because typically this time of year people come up and they think ‘Wow it’s summer!’ No!, No we’ve got winter up here.”

Piszczek says the spring season will likely last into June given the cold winter the area has just experience.