Mark Anderson Memorial Concert Happening Sunday, March 27th

DULUTH, Minn. – The twin ports music scene is remembering the life of a well-respected musician with a memorial concert this Sunday.

Mark Anderson, who died this month of pancreatic cancer, was a musician well known among the Duluth music community for his style and original twist on jazz renditions of pop songs.

For the last couple of decades he played all around the Twin Ports at places like R.T Quinlan’s and Carmody Irish Pub.

The memorial concert at R.T. Quinlan’s on Sunday will include artists from the area such as The Fishheads, Todd Eckart, and Maxi Childs Trio.

“The Twin Ports has a very tight knit music community and Mark Anderson was a huge part of it. He was someone that a lot of us local musicians looked up to just for his amazing technique, his insight, the way he played. He was definitely an original in his style and his technique, just the way that he looked at music. He would dissect pop songs and turn them into jazz songs in a way that was just magical,” Goin Postal Owner, Andrew Perfetti says.

The memorial concert is free and runs from 1 until 9:30 PM.