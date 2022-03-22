Totino-Grace Too Much for Hermantown Boys Basketball at State Quarterfinals

Blake Schmitz, Michael Lau and Abe Soumis each finished with 10 points for the Hawks, who will face Mound Westonka Wednesday in the consolation bracket at Concordia-St. Paul.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Class AAA state boys basketball quarterfinals, Hermantown dropped their game to top-seede Totino-Grace 83-50 Tuesday morning at Williams Arena.

