UMD Softball Feeling Confident Following Strong Non-Conference Schedule

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD softball team has wrapped up its non-conference schedule.

The Bulldogs finished 15-6 which included trips to Mankato, Missouri as well as a road trip down south.

“We played some really talented teams down in Florida, some in region teams down in Florida and then the opponents like the Tampas, the Florida Southern, St. Leo, really good battles with them, they’re really top-notch programs outside of our region so that set us up for the competition that we’re going to face in our conference,” head coach Lynn Anderson said.

“We learned a lot about what we need to work on so we’ve been using these two weeks before conference play to work out those kinks that we found while we were playing and just kind of tighten the screws a little bit before we start conference next week,” first baseman Jordyn Thomas added.

UMD will open up their conference schedule next Tuesday at home against St. Cloud State.