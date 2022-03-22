Visit Duluth’s New President A Native Of Italy, Ready To Move Forward ‘Like A Rocket’

DULUTH, Minn. – The newly configured Visit Duluth officially has a new president to lead its convention and visitor center operations. This comes as Twin Cities marketing firm Bellmont Partners now handles all marketing for the city.

Daniele Villa was born and raised in Italy, most recently managed luxury shows and conventions in Dubai and has lived in Duluth the past year after meeting his wife in Minneapolis where he previously lived.

Villa has a master’s in management and marketing. He says the new multi-layered marketing and tourism approach the city has developed for Visit Duluth will be a success as we come out of the pandemic.

“It’s been a drastic change, but what we consider is a bright future that we have ahead of us and I am sure the partnership with all of us together moving forward like a rocket, nobody can stop us and will really be a great recovery and we will bring great business to the community,” Villa said.

Villa said the visitor’s center will eventually move out of its current location in the Holiday Center on West Superior Street in downtown Duluth because it’s simply too big and costly for what’s now a team of only three. The new location will be in a more visible space in Canal Park.

The tourism bureau’s goal is to bring all types of conventions and sporting events to the city by filling up not only the DECC but also ballrooms, spaces in breweries, hotels, local parks and more.

With summer tourism right around the corner, Bellmont Partners and Mayor Emily Larson’s office are expected to roll out their first big marketing splash to the public sometime in April.