Cherry Boys Basketball Tops Nevis in Class A State Quarterfinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Sophomore Isaac Asuma led the way with 31 points and 17 rebounds as the Cherry boys basketball team defeated Nevis 68-57 Wednesday afternoon in the Class A state quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

The Tigers move on to face defending state champions Hayfield Friday in the state quarterfinals at 12 p.m.