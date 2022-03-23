Coast Guard Cutter Arrives in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s not the permanent ship, but the arrival of the Hollyhock means the start of ice cutting activities in the Duluth and Superior ports.

This ship, along with the Neah Bay, will start cutting around the tugboats in the ports. That will allow them to assist the five vessels that have been docked through winter get ready to head out in the near future.

The arrival of the Hollyhock also means the return of people to lining the canal to watch the ships pass through. Several dozen people were willing to brave the winter-like weather to welcome the Coast Guard cutter to the area.

For Therese Swenson, this was the first time she has seen the first ship of the calendar year make its way through the canal. “It’s the premiere of the season,” says Swenson, who is visiting from the Twin Cities. “To me that’s an opportunity that I probably won’t have again. It’s so unique. I love watching the ice. I’ve been on lakes when ice breaks up, on rivers when ice breaks up, but this is; Lake Superior is one of its kind. To see the ice breaks up and evolve over the week will be exciting to see.”

The Hollyhock will remain in the Twin Ports until the Spar arrives, the latest Coast Guard cutter to be assigned to work in this area. It is replacing the Alder, which left the Duluth port in 2021.