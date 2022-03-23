Esko Softball Team Continues to Adjust Plans Due to Weather

The Eskomos will open their season April 5th at home against Superior.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko softball team begins their second week of official practices.

The Eskomos are training indoors due to the weather. Although they are enjoying it for now, the team says it does have its disadvantages.

“The first two weeks is always pretty hard because you’re always in the gym, and it really just sucks because as an outfielder, we can’t really do much. We can’t get pop-flys, we can’t really do much. So we work on footwork and that type of stuff,” center fielder Maya Emanuel said.

“You get used to it but you don’t get used to it at the same time. It is spring sports, Coach Haugen always talk about it like ‘here we go, when are we gonna get out there?,” said head coach Jeff Emanuel.

