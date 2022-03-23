Experience, Defense Keys for UMD Men’s Hockey in NCAA Regional Semi-Finals

UMD will open up against Michigan Tech Thursday in the NCAA regional semi-finals. Puck drop at the Budweiser Events Center is set for 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – Earlier this month, the UMD men’s hockey team was shutout at home on Senior Night and the majority of the college hockey world assumed the Bulldogs would be watching the NCAA tournament at home. Well you know what happens when you assume.

UMD will make its seventh straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. For the upperclassmen and fifth-year seniors, it’s business as usual for a team that leans heavily on their experience on the big stage.

And defense will be key for the Bulldogs following back-to-back shutouts in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff.

