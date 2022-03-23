Gordy’s Hi-Hat has Reopened for its 62nd Season

CLOQUET, MN – Gordy’s Hi-Hat in Cloquet is officially open and ready to serve up classic American cheeseburgers that haven’t changed since they first opened 62 years ago. Every year around the first day of spring regardless of the weather, they are excited to see their regulars again and serve the community. After Gordy’s passing last year, they look forward to continuing the tradition of building relationships with all who come through their doors.

“We do the same classic American food, but on top of that, it’s more about building relationships with our travelling customers, people going to their cabins, and then, as well as our community too. My grandpa started those relationships 60 years ago, and now we have the same relationships with their kids and their grandkids and that’s kind of a big part of why we do this,” said Gordy’s grandson Sever Lundquist.

Customers lined up early this morning despite the weather forcing Gordy’s to open a few minutes early and there was no shortage of customers as they continued to come in.

“Driving up and we’re like ‘Shoot! It’s Gordy’s opener. Let’s swing through Cloquet.’ The burgers are amazing. I usually try to get a shake if I can cause those are also very delicious,” said customer Micah Johnson.

The grills at Gordy’s are cooking up burgers, fish, and all your other roadside diner favorites every day of the week from 10 am until 8 pm.