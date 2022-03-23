Grant Hauschild Launches State Senate District 3 Campaign

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Hermantown city councilor Grant Hauschild launched his campaign for the Minnesota State Senate District 3 seat at the city’s Iron Workers Local 512 union hall Wednesday afternoon.

He said that as a city councilor elected in 2020, he has worked to bring state funding to the area, and hopes to continue that in St. Paul by bringing in more money for infrastructure, police, and broadband.

Hauschild added that he supports the mining industry, paying teachers and healthcare workers better, and supporting working families.

“When my neighbor gets laid off, my life is more secure knowing that he has the social safety net to get by,” he said during his campaign announcement. “My wife and I we just had a baby…she’s two months old. We both had a modest paid time off in order to spend quality time with her. But I don’t want that for just my family. Every family and every baby deserves to have their mother and father at home during those critical development stages.”

Hauschild also serves as the executive director of the Essentia Health Foundation that helps patients who can’t afford treatments, and says no one should have to rely on donations and fundraising to pay for healthcare.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Babbitt, Andrea Zupancich announced earlier this week that she will be running for the same seat as a Republican candidate.