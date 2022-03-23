Man Tows Ice House Off Northern Minnesota Lake Through Feet Of Water

LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn. – It was one wet ride for a Minnesota man removing his ice house from Lake of the Woods.

Eric Best took video of the experience over the weekend.

Best, who is a fishing guide on the lake, said he and his co-worker drove through a flooded ice road towing an ice house.

Best said they measured 3 to 4 feet of ice beneath all that water, but he admitted his heart was racing.

The water pooled up between the snow banks. Some of the water was nearly 4 feet deep.

They made it off the ice safely.

For more on this story, click here.