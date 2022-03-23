Man Tows Ice House Off Northern Minnesota Lake Through Feet Of Water
LAKE OF THE WOODS, Minn. – It was one wet ride for a Minnesota man removing his ice house from Lake of the Woods.
Eric Best took video of the experience over the weekend.
Best, who is a fishing guide on the lake, said he and his co-worker drove through a flooded ice road towing an ice house.
Best said they measured 3 to 4 feet of ice beneath all that water, but he admitted his heart was racing.
The water pooled up between the snow banks. Some of the water was nearly 4 feet deep.
They made it off the ice safely.