Monday-Wednesday’s Winter Storm Snow Totals

The following snow totals were reports across the Northland to open up this week!

Hovland, MN: 14.0″

Grand Portage, MN: 14.0″

International Falls, MN: 13.1″

Silver Bay, MN: 10.7″

Grand Marais, MN: 9.5″

Talmoon, MN: 8.5″

Deer River, MN: 8.0″

Wirt, MN: 8.0″

Orr, MN: 7.5″

Outing, MN: 7.5″

Celina, MN: 7.0″

Pine River, MN: 6.5″

Cohasset, MN: 6.4″

Kabetogama, MN: 6.3″

Grand Rapids, MN: 6.1″

Bovey, MN: 5.9:”

Tofte, MN: 5.8″

Cook, MN: 5.8″

Coleraine, MN: 5.5″

Chisholm, MN: 5.3″

Keewatin, MN: 5.1″

Warba, MN: 5.0″

Blackberry, MN: 5.0″

Hibbing, MN: 4.8″

Wolf Ridge, MN: 4.7″

Lutsen, MN: 4.5″

Pillager, MN: 3.9″

Duluth, MN: 3.8″

Two Harbors, MN: 3.0″