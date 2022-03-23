Monday-Wednesday’s Winter Storm Snow Totals
The following snow totals were reports across the Northland to open up this week!
Hovland, MN: 14.0″
Grand Portage, MN: 14.0″
International Falls, MN: 13.1″
Silver Bay, MN: 10.7″
Grand Marais, MN: 9.5″
Talmoon, MN: 8.5″
Deer River, MN: 8.0″
Wirt, MN: 8.0″
Orr, MN: 7.5″
Outing, MN: 7.5″
Celina, MN: 7.0″
Pine River, MN: 6.5″
Cohasset, MN: 6.4″
Kabetogama, MN: 6.3″
Grand Rapids, MN: 6.1″
Bovey, MN: 5.9:”
Tofte, MN: 5.8″
Cook, MN: 5.8″
Coleraine, MN: 5.5″
Chisholm, MN: 5.3″
Keewatin, MN: 5.1″
Warba, MN: 5.0″
Blackberry, MN: 5.0″
Hibbing, MN: 4.8″
Wolf Ridge, MN: 4.7″
Lutsen, MN: 4.5″
Pillager, MN: 3.9″
Duluth, MN: 3.8″
Two Harbors, MN: 3.0″