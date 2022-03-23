Port Of Duluth-Superior Pulls Out Of Hibernation With Arrival Of Cutter Vessels

DULUTH, Minn. – The Port of Duluth-Superior is pulling out of hibernation with the Soo Locks opening in just days and ice cutting now underway.

Two ice cutting vessels arrived in the port Wednesday and will focus first on freeing tugboats so they can free five domestic ships that have been docked all winter.

The arrival also means the return of people watching the ships travel through the canal. And for one woman, it was her first time seeing the first ships of the season make their way under the Lift Bridge.

“It’s the premiere of the season. To me, that’s an opportunity that I probably won’t have again. It’s so unique,” said Therese Swenson, from the Twin Cities.

The vessels got an initial opening channel into the inner harbor Wednesday and will be back at it Thursday so ships can begin fueling and loading up.

The Seaway Port Authority said the Duluth-Superior Port generates $1.8 billion in business revenue every year.

“It’s important this time of year with that ice out there to be able to break through that and initiate the shipping as early as possible without having any delays because in this business, time is money,” said Jayson Hron, marketing and communications director at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. “So, the better the Coast Guard does in terms of opening those shipping lanes, and creating a smooth sail for the vessels, the better we are in terms of our regional economy.”

The two ice cutters doing all the work this season were sent in by the Coast Guard because the usual Coast Guard Alder has been gone for maintenance since last year. The Alder’s replacement, the Spar, will be arriving in the next couple of weeks.