Proposed Legislation Could Pay Part of UMD Tuition for Future Minnesota Students

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesotans who graduate high school and attend UMD could have a sizable chunk of their tuition covered if a proposal in the state legislature become law.

The Greater Minnesota Scholarship Program could cover around $4,000 of the student’s first year, and an additional $1,000 to $2,000 each year over their next three years.

The goal is to end the brain drain as studies have shown more high school graduates decide to go out of state to continue their education than those coming to Minnesota for college.

“There are a lot of reasons why students choose their college,” says Lynne Williams, UMD’s Marketing and Communications Director. “Sometimes it’s to stay close to home, and sometimes it’s to get really far away from home. Sometimes it’s for a specific academic program, and sometimes it is just because of the financial value and what they are looking to get out of their education. So we want to make sure that we are in the mix, and that we are one of the top considerations when students are thinking about which college to choose.”

If approved, the program would cover between 8,500 to 9,500 students who choose to attend a U of M school in Duluth, Crookston, Morris, or Rochester.