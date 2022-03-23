Retired Tugboat Remains Partially Submerged In Duluth Port

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Coast Guard released new information Wednesday about the retired tugboat partially sunken in the Duluth Harbor since Monday.

The tugboat called Lake Superior remained partially under water Wednesday.

The Coast Guard in Duluth said contractors are keeping the boat afloat and working to remove all potential pollutants like diesel fuel and oil.

There have been no environmental hazards released into the water, according to the Coast Guard.

Monitoring will continue until the boat is emptied.

After that, the Coast Guard will move out, and the private owner of the 1940s tug will decide what to do next.