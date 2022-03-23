Round Here Records Pop-Up at Bent Paddle

DULUTH, Minn. – Listen up music lovers, a vinyl pop-up shop is making it’s way through the Twin Ports.

Round Here Records Duluth sells, buys, and trades vinyl’s and features many genres, including Classic Rock, Soundtracks, and even a local section.

The company started doing pop-ups last summer, showing up at places like Pizza Luce and the Duluth Clothing Company. On Wednesday, the location was Bent Paddle, and involved a DJ spinning music for the brewery.

“When the Fetus closed during the pandemic, I knew that a void needed to be filled somehow and once they decided they weren’t going to reopen, I knew I had to get out there and start doing something about it. So, I started signing up for some pop-ups around town, got some great responses and people keep coming back,” Round Here Records Duluth Owner, Evan Tepler says.

The pop up happens two to four times a month and if Round Here Records doesn’t have a vinyl in stock that you’re looking for, you can fill out a request on their email list.