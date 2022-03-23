Runners Prepare for Spring

DULUTH, Minn. – With warm weather on the horizon, the Duluth Running Company is seeing more foot traffic come through the doors.

The business is making the transition to spring by adding seasonal gear like shorts, capris, and tank tops, while discounting winter apparel. One of the owners says when running in the spring, you need to be prepared for all types of conditions.

“If you’re running in Minnesota through the spring, you have to be prepared for these shifts in weather and we are not necessarily wearing layers that we were in the winter but we are generally earing something to cut the wind especially and maybe like a lighter pair of gloves,” Duluth Running Company Co-Owner, Clint Agar says.

In an effort to clear out the last winter shoes and apparel, the Duluth Running Company will have a tent sale tied into the Fitger’s 5K, on April 21st.