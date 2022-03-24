Allergy Season Getting Underway in the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – Allergy season is already underway for some people in the Northland.

While pollen numbers won’t pick up until April and May, Dr. Minto Porter, an allergist and immunologist with Essentia Health, says outdoor molds starts to increase once snow starts to melt and humidity levels rise. “Patients will probably have more difficulty if they go into spring already inflamed from year-round allergens, whether it’s dust mites or cats or dogs or indoor molds.”

Dr. Porter recommend people continue to cover their mouth, nose, and eyes when encountering their allergen to provide some protection. “The barrier of whether its goggles, or sunglasses, or even regular glasses, and just a simple mask do help provide some protection. It’s not going to provide complete protection because those particles are pretty small. They’re microscopic and so they can still penetrate into our nasal passages.”

Dr. Porter adds it’s important to know what a person is allergic to so the proper medication can be prescribed to combat symptoms. “A lot of patients find that using a nasal spray, that’s a nasal steroid, helps to decrease inflammation in the nasal passages and sinuses. But a lot of times if you start it about a month before we get to that season you’ll have a better benefit that if you start it when that inflammation has already developed in the spring season.”

Overall, Dr. Porter says people who suffer from allergies know this time of the calendar year is when symptoms will likely pick up. That means taking steps before they get too severe and cause other health issues such as in the lower lungs. “I think being proactive is very helpful. A lot of that medications that we use for asthma and allergy are extremely safe, and so having a good gauge of what is beneficial before we get into that season really improves quality of life.”