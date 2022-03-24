Crumbl Cookies Open in Duluth, Grand Opening Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Crumbl Cookies is ready to serve you in Duluth.

The franchise has its grand opening March 25, but people took advantage of their soft open March 24 to get their first taste.

For the owners, this is their fifth location in Minnesota and their first in the Northland.

“It feels so good,” says Brian Howell, co-owner of the Duluth location. “We had family live in Minnesota and we would come to Duluth often and we love the Duluth area. The people are so warm. Everyone that has come is really warm. So we’re excited to be here.”

People will be able to purchase one of six different cookies made on site, which will change on a weekly basis. Howell says most weeks will include chocolate chip and sugar, but there are over 100 varieties that can be made. “They have anything you can think of; cheesecake, they have Twix, they have Snickers. They have all different variations of s’mores and brownies, of peanut butter. So lots of different cookies, anything you can think of.”

In addition to the cookies, people can also enjoy ice cream with their cookies mixed in. “The cost of a cookie and ice cream is the same,” says Howell.

Overall, Howell says people have been anxious to get their cookie fix as they have been reaching out to find out when they will be opening in Duluth. “The other stores we have; they usually have a line out the door for most of the day. So we feel like it’s going to do really well. Actually, some of our customers (Thursday) morning have already been to our Maple Grove location, so now they’re glad they don’t have to drive two hours.”

The Duluth location will be open 8 am to 10 pm Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to midnight Friday and Saturday. Plans are in the works to start curbside pickup and deliveries in several weeks.