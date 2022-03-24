Discover Pro Wrestling Returns With “Reduced to Ash” Event

The event will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Discover Pro Wrestling will be holding its second event called “DPW 2: Reduced To Ash”.

The event will take place Sunday at 6 p.m. at Clyde Iron Works in Duluth. Organizers say few independent promotions bring as much production value as DPW does.

“I think the the biggest thing that I learned from Discover Pro Wrestling 1 was how much support they’re actually is in the Northland for pro wrestling. And to be in a position where I and a huge team of people get to provide the Northland with that special form of entertainment, it’s just the hugest blessing,” said DPW founder Eric Nordrum.

Some of the names scheduled to compete are DPW heavyweight champion Sierra, Joey Avalon, Mikey Wild and Christina Von Eerie. Tickets are available online and at the door.