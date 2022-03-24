Duluth Rolls Out New Online Tool To Report Blight, Potholes, And More

DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth is rolling out a new tool on its website that streamlines the process of reporting issues like blight, potholes, and more.

You can go to the city’s website and click on the tab that says “city spotlight,” then go to the “resident problem reporter.”

From there, it will walk you through sharing the issue and its location, and you can even upload photos.

Or, click here.

There’s a lot of transparency too, as you can see the entire map of reports.

To prevent duplicate complaints, you can check if yours has already been reported on the map and click on the “agree” button, so the city is aware that multiple residents are concerned about something that needs attention.

“I cannot say enough how much more efficient I think it will be for every single person. it so much nicer for you to know when you’re reporting a concern, you can see it, and you know that it’s there,” Mayor Emily Larson said. “From our vantage, it is so much better for that concern to get right to the person who needs to see it right away.”

The new tool will even show you if a reported issue is being worked on the city, has been fixed, or if crews haven’t gotten to it yet.

The city will be prioritizing each complaint by how urgently they need to be addressed, so some reports will take time to be resolved.

On a separate but related note, the city is also looking to hire more seasonal and temporary street maintenance workers right now.