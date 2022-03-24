Lake Superior College Hosts Career And Transfer Fair

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College is having its first big networking event since the pandemic as employers set up their booths in hopes of connecting with students walking through.

More than 70 employers turned out Wednesday representing fields such as healthcare, trade jobs, military, and much more.

Kaitlyn Steffen, director of career services, said it’s an opportunity for students to think about their next steps after college while perfecting their networking skills.

“A lot of our students haven’t had the opportunity to be in person for the last couple years so this is the first event where we’re really bringing a lot of students in, as well as employers in the same place. So a lot of students have the opportunity to network,” Steffen said.

There were also 10 transfer universities present for those who are focusing on generals or an associate’s degree, with potential to transfer to a four-year college.