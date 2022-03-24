Roth, Fanti Power UMD Men’s Hockey to NCAA Regional Finals

Kobe Roth scored twice while Kyler Kleven also scored for the Bulldogs, who advance to their seventh straight regional finals on Saturday.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Junior netminder Ryan Fanti recorded his third straight shutout as the UMD men’s hockey team topped Michigan Tech 3-0 Thursday afternoon in the NCAA regional semi-finals.

