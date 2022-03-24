Storage Tips for Snowmobiles as Season Winds Down

DULUTH, Minn. – As the winter outdoor season winds down for another year, snowmobile owners are getting their sleds ready for summer storage.

Duluth Lawn and Sport says they have technicians ready to help with service and sell any equipment necessary for at-home maintenance. They recommend people go through a season-end check list to ensure it will start up again in the fall.

“The best bet is to charge the battery,” says sales associate Darrin Severance, “and then disconnect it. You can run a fogging oil through the engine, grease the suspension, tighten the track, check the chain case lube, (and) make sure everything is ready for the following season.”

Severance also recommend people find a clean and dry place to put their machine, whether it’s inside a storage unit or outside propped up with a cover.

Failure to keep up with maintenance could limit how long a snowmobile will run in the future. “We’ve seen varmints and critters leave all kinds of presence under the hood from insulation to wrappers to feed out of the bird seed. Those little critters can do a lot of damage to a machine.”