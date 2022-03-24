Tiger Dies at Minnesota Zoo
FOX 9–The Minnesota Zoo is mourning the loss of 12-year-old Amur tiger, Putin.
The tiger died Wednesday when he experienced cardiac failure during a preventative health exam, the zoo announced Thursday. Putin, who was born in the Czech Republic, had been at the Minnesota Zoo since 2015. Before that, he lived at the Denmark Zoo for six years. He has sired multiple cubs, including one born at the Minnesota Zoo in 2017.