Twin Pygmy Slow Lorises Born at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, MN – The Lake Superior Zoo recently welcomed two new members to its zoo family. Twin pygmy slow lorises, which are related to lemurs, were born just a couple of weeks ago and are the first pair ever to be born at the zoo. The lorises have been listed as endangered since 2020 and the two new parents, Colby and Giorgio, were brought here as part of a breeding program that the zoo participates in.

“A lot of animals will not have offspring unless they have the perfect conditions. Any sort of stress will make them not want to do that. It’s just sort of a natural process and they know better not to have offspring if the conditions aren’t good. So the fact that offspring are born here means that we’re doing something right,” said nocturnal and primate keeper Bethany Wright.

The zoo says to watch social media for the community to vote on a pair of names for the lorises. If you want to see them in person, the best time is at noon, or a little earlier when they are out to feed.