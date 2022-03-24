UMD Kirby Student Center Hosts Men’s Hockey Watch Party

UMD's Semi-Final victory earlier this afternoon will mark the Bulldogs seventh straight NCAA Regional Finals appearance.

DULUTH, M.N.– Students gathered this afternoon to watch their UMD Bulldogs in the NCAA Regional Semi-finals out in Colorado.

Around a dozen students turned out in the Kirby Student Center on campus to support the Men’s Hockey team in their quest for a National Title. One student was particularly excited for the event.

“It’s really nice to watch this with my fellow students, fellow hockey enthusiasts, let’s just see, Go Dogs,” says UMD Freshman Miles Drugge, “We’re actually playing my bestfriend from high schools school so got a little bit of a rivalry going there, so I hope we pull this out because if we don’t I’m not going to hear the end of it.”

The Kirby Center will continue to host watch parties on campus so long as the Bulldogs keep advancing. The next game is scheduled for Saturday.