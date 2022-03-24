UW-Superior to Close COVID-19 Testing Site to the Public

The free site will still be open for UWS students and employees.

DULUTH, Minn.–The University of Wisconsin-Superior’s free COVID-19 testing site will close to the public on April 1. The testing site is operated in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in the Marcovich Wellness Center. The clinic will remain open for UW-Superior staff and students.

Other COVID-19 testing sites are located within area pharmacies and health care clinics.