Water Main Break on North 53rd Avenue West

DULUTH, Minn.–City of Duluth Operations Crews are responding to a water main break on the 1500 block of North 53rd Avenue West. Water has been turned off on North 53rd Avenue West from Albion Street to Columbia Street, and on Columbia Street from North 53rd Avenue West to North Central Avenue.

It is not known how long it will take to fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.