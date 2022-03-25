Cherry Boys Basketball Drops Semi-Final Match-Up to Hayfield

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Sophomore Isaac Asuma led the way with 36 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Cherry boys basketball team fell to top-seeded Hayfield 72-61 Friday afternoon in the Class A state semi-finals.

The Tigers now move on to the third-place game that will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at Concordia-St. Paul.