City of Duluth Asks for the Community’s Help with Lake Superior Shoreline Resilience Survey

Officials seek the public's help by participating in an online survey about coastal resilience along Lake Superior

As part of the Advanced Assistance (AA) Coastal Resilience and Mitigation Study, the City of Duluth is asking for the public’s help to provide feedback through an online survey. Within the survey, citizens are asked questions about what coastal resilience concerns residents and visitors have in regards to Lake Superior’s coastline.

The AA Coastal Resilience Mitigation Study is part of a grant the city received from FEMA to help find solutions to shoreline collapses along the North Shore. The bayside of Park Point Recreation Area is another location being evaluated to determine options for storm related flooding that causes erosion. By working with industry experts, the City hopes that further analysis can result in recommendations made to avoid shoreline collapse going forward.

A public meeting was held in February with city staff and consultants to share information on the progress of the project and how the community can participate using the online survey. Information collected from the survey will be used in the study and shared at the next public meeting taking place this summer.

To take part in the survey, please click on the following link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/02a5dbfe4c494cf599ea2f49cb3eda35