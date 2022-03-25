Cloquet’s Justice Paro Commits to Bethany Lutheran Basketball, Softball Teams

The senior helped the Lumberjacks basketball team advance to their first section title game in nearly two decades, appearing in all 28 games for her squad.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Friday morning, Cloquet’s Justice Paro signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Bethany Lutheran softball and basketball teams.

“I’m going for media arts for sports broadcasting. They had a really good program and they had a nice camera room setup. Everything was nice and I really liked it. I can never really choose between the two so it was something that meant a lot that they wanted for both sports,” Paro said.

And on the diamond, Paro led the ‘Jacks in triples during her junior campaign last season.