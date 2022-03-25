Commercial Space, Event Center for Rent Opens in Old Billings Park Cafe Building

Since mid-February businesses like the new Superior Roux restaurant have been renting out the commercial space which is registered with the Douglas County Department of Health.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- New life is coming to the once vacant billings park cafe in Superior as one business owner hopes it’s the start of a new direction for the neighborhood.

Craig Sutherland has turned the building into “Venue in the Park.”

Sutherland hopes it’s used more widely by other businesses and for community events.

“Being in the neighborhood for 30 plus years, with Billings Park Days and everything, seeing this building vacant kind of pulled at your heartstrings a little bit,” Sutherland said. “Now we’re in here, we’re seeing it full, it’s awesome just to see people in the parking lot, businesses throughout Billings Park coming up again and that’s awesome.”

Sutherland said the Billings Park Cafe building sat vacant in the neighborhood for a couple of years.