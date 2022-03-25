Denfeld High School Students Show Support for Ukraine

DULUTH, M.N.– Today students at Denfeld Highschool banded together to show support for the people of Ukraine.

“We decided with all the stuff going on in the Ukraine it would be a good way to raise awareness at the school and in the community, to have everybody wear yellow and hand out flyers with information on how they can help,” says Carson Schulte, a senior Exec Board Member.

“It turned out well,” Schulte continued, “I saw a lot of people wearing yellow and blue, and I mean, it’s not much but even if a few people learned about it and even a few people donated that’s all that really matters.”

The Denfeld High School Exec Board or Student Council, invited their fellow classmates to wear blue and yellow. The class of 2022 also organized a coin drive during lunch this week. All proceeds will go to UNICEF, who is helping children in Ukraine who are in need and Second Harvest Northern Lakes Foodbank, who does food shelf work in the Duluth Community. As well as, handing out ribbons and flyers with more information.