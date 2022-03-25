Drop Off Begins for 23rd Annual UMD Outdoor Gear Swap Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for a way to get outdoors but don’t feel like paying full price for equipment, you are just in time for the annual gear swap at UMD’s Malosky Stadium.

Gear could be dropped off at UMD today. The exchange was unable to happen the past few years because of the pandemic, but now it makes its return for the 23rd year, items for winter and summer sports are there, even bikes, tents and items for outdoor cooking too.

Sell used or purchase new gear nd 15% of the sales are used to promote the Outdoor Education Club at UMD.

“I think a gear swap like this can offer more people easier access to be able to do some outdoor activities at a reduced price. You don’t need new gear for everything you do, it’s a lot better for the environment and your wallet is you buy used gear,” Sarah Nesheim, Volunteer Coordinator, said.

You can drop off your gear Saturday morning too form 8 till 9 and the sale starts tomorrow at 9:30 am and lasts till noon.