Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Starts GoFundMe Page to Renovate Locker Rooms

Organizers says this final fundraising push will help modernize their space and will keep the equipment safe and clean for nine months out of the year.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – This week, the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team started a GoFundMe page to raise money to completely remodel its JV and varsity locker rooms.

The page has already reached its initial $3,000 goal. Organizers say the project costs nearly $20,000 and this final push will help modernize their space and will keep the equipment safe and clean for nine months out of the year.

If you would like to donate, click here.