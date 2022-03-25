Jen Schultz Files Candidacy for 8th Congressional District Election

DULUTH, Minn.- According to an online filing with the Federal Election Commission Friday, Rep. Jen Schultz (DFL) is running for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District, a seat currently held by Republican Congressman Pete Stauber.

She is currently serving her 4th term as representative of Minnesota 7A.

Earlier this month she announced she wasn’t running for reelection for that seat due to Minnesota’s recent redistricting.

Schultz is a professor at UMD’s Labovitz School of Business.