Proctor Softball Team Looking to Build Off Successful 2021 Season

The Rails open their season April 4th at home against Superior.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Minnesota prep softball teams are winding down official spring practices. And although the weather doesn’t feel like spring outside, it’s no problem so far for the Proctor Rails.

That’s because they are using their indoor facility to their advantage. Proctor normally plays on turf at Egerdahl Field so the indoor facility helps them get as close as possible to a normal outdoor practice.

“This place, this turf is just extremely helpful since we play on turf and all of the other softball teams are warming up in gyms, it’s so cold outside so I think we have a huge advantage here, playing on the turf here and getting those hops in,” said third baseman Anika Burke.

The Rails return seven starters from last year’s team that went 24-3 and made it all the way to the section championship game. And that loss is motivating the team to start these practices.

“Really like our work ethic and we’ve really just come out and I think we really want it this year,” first baseman Sophie Parendo said.

“We’ve got some pretty good depth, we’ve got some really good ball players and we’ve got some kids coming up that are really good ball players and dedicated so we’ve just got to keep our head on at the beginning of the year and not forget that the end of the season and it gets long and keep on going at the end and we’ll be alright,” said assistant coach Pat Walsh.

