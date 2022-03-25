UMD Men’s Hockey to Face Denver in Regional Finals

A win over Michigan Tech Thursday, is bringing the Bulldogs to Colorado for a match with Denver.

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s the regional championship game of NCAA men’s hockey playoffs and this round, is taking the bulldogs back in time to a week ago, when they faced Denver in the conference semifinals, and this time, it’s to advance to the Frozen Four.

“We just need to tighten some things up and probably execute a little better in all three zones and we’ll try and do that before Saturday but these games are not easy, I don’t care, they’re not,” Scott Sandelin, Head Coach said.

Three straight shutouts in three playoff games is helping goaltender Ryan Fanti feel confident heading in.

“From a goalie perspective, there are times you’re seeing pucks easier than other times, had some stretches during the season where I’ve kind of felt this way and there were some where you don’t feel this way and I think those are just kind of the ups and downs of the season and fortunate enough for myself and for us that , you know, one of those times are right now where I’m seeing it often and yeah definitely one of those times right now where I’m seeing the puck well,” Ryan Fanti, Junior Goaltender said.

While fifth year senior Kobe Roth, who scored two goals in Thursdays game, is keeping it even keel is he knows there is more than winning on the line.

“Years past, you’re a younger guy and you got next year, so it’s different this year coming in, knowing it could be your last game here so, I mean, I like the pressure though, I like that, makes the games fun, that’s why you’re playing college hockey so, I’m just taking it day by day and game by game, enjoying every moment,” Kobe Roth, Senior Forward said.

As the Bulldogs head into the next round, Coach Sandelin reminded his team that the stakes are high this time of year.

“You know we were fortunate, this time of the year it’s game by game, you survive and advance, and today we survived and got an opportunity to play a game here on Saturday so we’re excited about that, and we’ll be a better team on Saturday”

UMD takes on Denver Saturday at 3:00.