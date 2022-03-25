UMD Teen Science Café Helps Twin Ports Youth Explore Real-World STEM

DULUTH, Minn.- It was a meeting of the minds at UMD’s Swenson College of Engineering as some college professors and high schoolers hoped to get other stem-interested teens together.

Friday was the launch of the Teen Science Cafe.

A UMD professor specializing in “gamification”, using the power of games for decision making spoke to teens and engaged them in activities and discussion.

Some students from Duluth East, Marshall, and Superior High Schools helped lead the program in an effort to help their fellow teens explore their interest in the world of STEM.

“It’s difficult to make these connections on your own and learn about these things on your own and so this inspires people to learn or go forward into some subjects and it might make them realize that they’re really interested in STEM and it gives them that opportunity,” said Duluth East Junior and Teen Science Café Leader, Emelyn Beaster.

There’ll be one more science cafe this year on cryptography next month but they’ll be back with more in the fall.