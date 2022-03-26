Annual Spirit Mountain Smash Celebrates End of Winter

DULUTH, Minn. — The wintry weather was perfect for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy one last day on Spirit Mountain as they celebrated their season with the Spirit Mountain Smash.

Events for all ages included a terrain park jam, a barrel jump, and a slosh pit, which is skiing through water.

Skiers and boarders both local and out of town came out for this blue bird day on the mountain, taking advantage of the trails before the spring eventually melts them away.

“We’re just tearing it up out here you know? We’re local skiers here so, last weekend at spirit, you gotta come, you gotta come,” Local skier, Gary, said.

Hundreds did come out for the final weekend. Staff says since the pandemic, even more people have been taking advantage of the outdoors.

Last season, revenues went up 17% from the 2019-20 season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.

Resort officials say this was another successful season, offering a spot to get out and active in the winter.

“Really happy to see smiling faces being the location for recreation and just fun in the winter. I mean we live in northern Minnesota and we have to find out places to have fun so we here at spirit are so proud of being the place, one of the locations that people can come out and have fun,” Jon Regenold, Director of Resort Services said.

Once slopes close, maintenance will start on equipment that has been in use the past months.

Officials will also prep for mountain biking, camping, the adventure park, and other summer activities, and even though it is the last official weekend at Spirit, if the weather cooperates, they might just be able to squeeze out a few more ski and snowboarding days.