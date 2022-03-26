Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This Man Cannot Remain in Power’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) – President Joe Biden said Saturday that Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” dramatically escalating the rhetoric against the Russian leader after his brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The comment at the very end of a speech in Poland’s capital that served as the capstone on a four-day trip to Europe.

Even as Biden’s words rocketed around the world, the White House attempted to clarify that the president was not calling for a new government in Russia.

Shortly after his speech, a White House official said Biden was “not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”