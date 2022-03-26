Floor Hockey Competition Remembers Friend Of Superior Police

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Floor hockey isn’t as easy as it looks, but some local kids out there are looking like professionals as they face off against members of the Superior Police Department.

“Mike Almond was a community member, he was friends with the police, we did a lot of stuff here with him at the y, he was a y member, and we started this years ago, just for a chance for kids, it’s a community policing event where the kids come out and meet police officers in a fun setting,” Joel Markon, Detective with Superior Police Department said.

A floor hockey event that has been going on for at least three consecutive years is now serving a new purpose honoring the memory of its founder a friend of the police department known as “Big Mike’ Almond, who passed last May.

“So that’s how it started out, well unfortunately mike passed away last year from some health problems, and the y was good to keep this going and we have some donations and stuff so there’s food for the kids afterwards,” Markon said.

The game continues Almond’s goal of giving kids the chance to meet their local law enforcement officers, and give them a run for their money

“Yeah it’s really fun because my two brothers and my friend Anthony’s here, well my brothers friend Anthony is here, and yeah it’s just really fun,” Landon Modeen, Seventh Grader and YMCA Member said.

For Superior Police Officers, it takes away the everyday pressure of being a cop, and turns it into a fulfilling experience, interacting with the community they work hard to protect.

“Yeah, that’s what it’s all about right, it’s a time for the police to come out and hang out with the kids in a non-normal police setting,” Markon said.

The kids admitted the police could use a little help with their hockey skills, but it was an enjoyable experience for everyone.

“Yeah and I’m mostly just trying to pass to everyone and try to get everyone a goal, I don’t know, it’s just really fun to play with everyone,” Modeen said.

The Superior Police Department hopes to continue growing the tradition, and honoring ‘Big Mike’ in years to come.