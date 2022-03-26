NASP Archery State Championship

DULUTH, Minn. — The arrows were flying this weekend at the DECC as hundreds of young archers took up their bows in the state competition, for the Minnesota National Archery in the Schools Program, or NASP.

Close to 1,500 archers, ages 4th through 12th grade from across the state of Minnesota participated. Arrows were shot into both bullseye targets, and Styrofoam animals. $20,000 in scholarships were up for grabs, won with kids’ archery scores, and an essay submission.

Organizers say they’ve loved watching the program and the skills buildup year after year.

“Some of these kids get in the program in 4th grade, and they’ve been shooting till they’re seniors, so that’s 13 years in an archery program and to me that says they’ve picked it up as a lifetime activity, we just don’t know what they’re going to do with that, so it’s just been a very rewarding thing to work on,” Kraig Kiger, Shooting Sports Coordinator for the Minnesota DNR said.

After high school, some of these archers take their skills to the woods to hunt, or shoot for higher targets, like the Olympics. But they say it’s all about the experience of shooting alongside other young archers.

“I want to do it through the rest of high school, if I can take it somewhere outside of high school that’s be great but we’ll see if that happens or not. I think it’s really interesting to see all these different people from different schools and I love interacting with them because we don’t have to act like competitors we can act like friends,” Savannah Neubauer, 15 year old with Princeton Archers said.

Winners from state will be going to the National Championship in Kentucky in early May.